Ireland win silver at World Equestrian Games

The Irish Equestrian team have made history by becoming the first ever Irish team to claim a silver medal at the World Equestrian Games, while in the process qualifying for 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Padraig McCarthy also claimed a silver medal with horse Mr Chunky in massive day for Irish Equestrian. Great Britain claimed the gold medal, while France claimed the bronze medal. Speaking to RTE Sport, Sally Corscadden team manager of the Irish Equestrian team said “Its absolutely huge, we are making history here today”. She went on to say “I had belief in these guys that we could be competitive and that was our goal the whole time, to be competitive and we just stuck to that goal and this is where it got us”.

Ireland were indeed in 7th place after last Friday’s dressage event. However, they rose to second place after a superb cross country performance on Saturday when all Irish team riders had a clear round of jumping. Indeed it went all the way down to last event the showjumping phase to decide the outcome of the medals. Patricia Ryan was first up for the Irish and she jumped a clear round and finished 61st overall. Then Cathal Daniels finished with just one fence down and finished 26th overall.

McCarthy started the day in 7th place but in a solid performance and clear round of jumping to all but guarantee Ireland a medal as well as himself a medal. Sarah Ennis had one fence down in her final round but it wasn’t enough to deny Ireland an historic silver medal.