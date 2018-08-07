Ireland Women’s Hockey team up to eight in rankings

The Ireland women’s hockey have risen eight places in the world rankings following on from their exploits in the World Cup in England. The girls managed to go all the way to the final where they lost out 6-0 to the Netherlands.

The Green brigade went into the tournament ranked 16th globally ahead of Italy who were ranked 17th of the teams that made it to England. Ireland missed out narrowly on qualifying for the Olympics in Rio in 2016 and were underdogs to progress out of the Pool B against the USA who were ranked 7th and of course India then who were ranked in 10th. The girls beat both of these sides. They went on to play India again in the quarter final stages where they once again won, before they played Spain in the semi-final where they also won much of that was down to the goalkeeping exploits of Ayeisha McFerran who was superb in both penalty shoot-outs in them games.

Ireland were denied the World Cup by the Dutch who were ranked as number 1 in the World, they have actually held that ranking for the last 7 years. Ireland to the credit did everyone proud though, the country, themselves and their families. They returned home on Monday to a heroes welcome which was fully deserved.

Other rankings included England at 2nd, Australia 3rd and Spain then who Ireland beat at the World Cup were ranked 7th.