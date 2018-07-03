Ireland Women’s Hockey World Cup Squad

Head Coach Graham Shaw has named his panel of 18 players that will don the green jersey against the world’s best teams when the Irish women’s hockey team make their return to the World Cup stage this month in London.

The Irish side is in Pool B with hosts England, currently the number 2 team in the world, USA (7th ranked) and India (world number 10). Ireland go into the tournament ranked 16th in the world and are seeded 15 out of the 16 teams.

The side’s first match of the tournament takes place on 21st July at 6pm against the USA.

India come next, on Thursday 26th July at 2pm. The sides met in a crucial 7th/8th playoff tie at the World League in Johannesburg last summer with the Green Army coming from a goal down to claim a 2-1 victory thanks to a stunning goal from Lizzie Colvin.

Hosts England are the final Pool B opponent for Ireland on Sunday 29th July at 7pm. Much can be made of the Olympic gold medallists and they retain a large portion of that history making team from Rio.

The winners of each pool progress straight through to the quarter-final and the bottom placed team goes home. The second placed team in Pool B will play off against the third placed team in Pool A, and the third placed team in Pool B will play against the second placed team in Pool A.

World Cup Squad: