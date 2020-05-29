Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

Ireland’s Fittest Family is to begin in August. It will be the eight season of the show and applications are now open and can be found on the rte website or rte.ie/irelandfittestfamily

Once again the coaches will compromise of current Wexford hurling manager Davy Fitzgerald, former Cork camogie star Anna Geary, former hurdler Derval O’Rourke and former Munster and Ireland rugby star Donncha O’Callaghan. Mairead Ronan will once again host the series.

The production will follow strict HSE guideline due to ongoing Covid 19 pandemic. It will ensure social distancing and health and safety is adhered right throughout the competition. This including crew members and of course the families themselves. To be eligible to compete you must be over 14 year of age. In addition the family must be comprised of four team members. This series will be filmed August-September 2020. The winner of the competition will receive 15,000 euro. Furthermore, they will also get the title of been called Ireland Fittest Family Champions 2020.

The McSharry’s from Sligo were crowned 2019 Ireland’s Fittest Family Champions. They were obviously an athletic family and they won for team Donncha.