Irish International Sailing team member Finn Lynch delighted with result

S'Arenal, Spain, 06/04/2019: Ireland's Finn Lynch at the finish of the medal race final for the Laser event at the Princess Sofia/Palma Olympic Classes Regatta 2019 in Mallorca where he finished fourth overall out of 187 entries. Photograph: David Branigan/Oceansport - Repro free for editorial coverage with credit byline

In storm-tossed conditions on the Bay of Palma, Ireland’s Finn Lynch rounded off a major regatta in the lead-up to Tokyo 2020 in fourth place overall in the Princess Sophia Trophy for Olympic classes, narrowly missing a place on the podium but delighted with the result.

The Rio 2016 Olympian had been in second overall earlier in the series but still qualified for the top ten medal race final on Saturday morning.

However, high winds and big seas delayed the final race but still raced in challenging waves.

“I think if I was offered fourth at the start of this regatta I’d have taken it without thinking,” he said after the medal race ended.  “I sailed really well and I’m super happy with fourth overall.”

There were 187 competitors in his event that included multiple Olympic and world champions and Lynch’s consistent form continues to mark his progress after also making the medal race final in Miami two months ago.

“When I came out of the harbour, I had a big smile on my face that I saw the big waves; I was really excited.  I know a lot of people think I can’t perform in those conditions so I hope I’ve proved some people wrong and others right that no matter what the conditions I can still do well.”

The fleet also included Howth’s Ewan McMahon who ended the Gold fleet series on Friday in 29th place overall and is the top Under 21-year old as a result.

