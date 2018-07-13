Irish squad named for Aachen Nations Cup in Germany

The Irish Show Jumping squad has been named for next week’s five-star Mercedes-Benz German Nations Cup in Aachen, which will be the second of three Nations Cup’s in three week’s for Rodrigo Pessoa’s Irish team.

Ireland are in Nations Cup action this Sunday at Falsterbo in Sweden, followed by Aachen on Thursday before they travel to Hickstead in the UK the following week.

The Irish squad for the Mercedes-Benz German Nations Cup in Aachen is as follows:

Louth’s Mark McAuley with Utchan De Belheme – owned by Charlotte McAuley

Meath’s Cian O’Connor with Good Luck – owned by Ronnoco Jump LTD

Mayo’s Cameron Hanley with Quirex – owned by Patrick Mielnik

Offaly’s Darragh Kenny with Babalou – owned by Jack Snyder

Cork’s Shane Sweetnam with Chaqui Z – owned by Spy Coast Farm LLC

Although not part of the Longines FEI Nations Cup series, Rodrigo Pessoa is looking forward to Thursday’s competition in Aachen which will attract many of the world’s top teams as preparations continue for September’s World Equestrian Games in Tryon, USA.

“Aachen may not be part of the Super League Nations Cup series but it is a very prestigious show. We have not competed there as a team recently and we will be trying to do our best to get a good result,” Pessoa said.

Ireland last won the German Nations Cup in Aachen eight years ago in 2010 when managed by Robert Splaine. That team included Billy Twomey (Tinka’s Serenade), Dermott Lennon (Hallmark Elite), Cian O’Connor (K Club Lady) and Denis Lynch (Lantinus).