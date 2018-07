Irish team for World U20 Athletics Championships in Tampere, Finland, July 10-15

Ireland’s U20 team for the World Championships in Finland later this month has been confirmed.

The Women’s team includes Gina Akpe-Moses (Blackrock-Louth), a former Girls’ 100m silver medallist at the European Youth Championships, Patience Jumbo-Gula (St. Gerard’s AC) and Rhasidat Adeleke (Tallaght AC), both of whom have also been selected for the European U18 Athletics Championships in Hungary this week, and High Jumper Sommer Lecky of Finn Valley AC.

The complete Women’s team is as follows:

100m & 200m & 4x100m Ciara Neville (Emerald AC).

100m & 200m & 4x100m Gina Akpe-Moses (Blackrock-Louth).

400m Ciara Deely (KCH AC).

400m Davicia Patterson (Beechmount Harriers AC).

800m Jo Kean (Ennis Track).

100mh & 4x100m Molly Scott (St. L. O’Toole AC).

High Jump Sommer Lecky (Finn Valley AC).

10k Walk Niamh O’Connor (Celbridge AC).

10k Walk Orla O’Connor (Waterford AC).

4x100m relay: Lauren Roy (City of Lisburn).

Patience Jumbo-Gula (St. Gerard’s AC).

Rhasidat Adeleke (Tallaght AC).

The Men’s U20 team is as follows:

200m & 4x100m Aaron Sexton (North Down AC).

5,000m Darragh McIlhinney (Bantry AC).

4x100m relay: Conor Morey (Leevale AC), Jack Dempsey (GCH AC), David McDonald (Menapians AC), Reality Osuoha (Fingallians AC), Israel Olatunde (Dundealgan AC).