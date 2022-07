9 total views, 9 views today

Ireland’s Jordan Coyle and Centriko Volo have won The McNerney Family Cup at Spruce Meadows in Canada.

In the North American Ring, The McNerney Family Cup 1.45m, saw fifty-four horse and rider combinations tackle the Anthony d’Ambrosio-built course.

Only seven combinations posted clear first rounds to advance to the jump off.

Jordan Coyle and Centriko Volo crossed the finish line in a time of 40.44 seconds to secure their trip to the winner’s circle.

