Joshua v. Povetkin

Will Joshua’s unbroken win streak end tomorrow? He’s facing the 22nd fight of his professional career with 21 wins and 20 knock-outs on his record. And the opponent who’s stepping into the ring to face him is none-other than Alexander Povetkin, a man with an equally impressive record of 35 fights and only one loss. With such raw talent and power behind each fighter, who’s going to come out on top? Well, the Anthony Joshua odds are significantly better than the ones for Povetkin, according to Paddy Power they give Joshua 1/10 and Povetkin 7/1.



But the contest may be closer than the bookies expect.



Alexander Povetkin’s record was similar to Joshua’s, the first 26 fights of his career were all victories with more than a few KO’s. He’s faced off against previous Joshua foes like Carlos Takam, that fight providing perhaps the best direct comparison between the two. The fight against Takam went similarly for both fighters with a knockout in the tenth round but Povetkin’s was 30 seconds faster. Though Joshua’s performance was arguably better, it’s clear that Povetkin is fighting on a similar level.



The sole loss of Povetkin’s career came against the legendary Wladimir Klitschko which was by unanimous decision – while he didn’t win, he most definitely went the distance which is an impressive feat against “Doctor Steelhammer” himself. Joshua has also fought Klitschko but, unlike Povetkin, he came out on top in the last fight of Klitschko’s career.



Of course, there is one other big difference between their records – Joshua has thus far never been accused of doping while Povetkin has had a suspension imposed upon him for failing a drugs test. In March of 2017, Povetkin was banned indefinitely for failing a drugs test but after an appeal process the suspension was reduced and he was re-inserted back into the WBA rankings on December of 2017. With a year to rebuild his credibility, Povetkin has been fighting under a much higher level of scrutiny and has re-built his reputation with several impressive wins.



All of this isn’t lost on the Watford born fighter who has proved willing in the past to adapt his style and his training to fit the opponent – against Takam he needed size on his side and went up to 18 stone 2 of pure muscle but against Parker he slimmed to 17 stone 4 in order to move faster. Despite his strategy though, Parker stands as the first fight that Joshua has one via decision as opposed to a knockout. Against Povetkin, he’ll need to deploy a different tactic against one of the lightest heavyweights fighting today who has a bullish, aggressive style. Whatever Joshua has been doing to prepare, it’s likely that Povetkin will come in a bit lighter – when he fought David Price earlier this year he came in at 16 stone 5, a whole stone lighter than Joshua against Parker.



Will it be decided by Joshua’s sure power or by Povetkin’s speed? Who do you think is worth putting money on? Have a look at the below infographic for a breakdown of how the fighters are looking and see what you think.