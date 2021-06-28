Khabib makes Poirier-McGregor Trilogy Prediction

Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor are two weeks out from their third outing, and former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has predicted what will go down on July 10th.

McGregor (32) will have the chance to redeem his loss to Poirier (32) at UFC 257 after his shocking 2nd Round knockout in January.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is currently retired from the sport, boasting a 29-0 record and has defeated both McGregor and Poirier via submission.

Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor 3! Your #UFC264 poster has just dropped! pic.twitter.com/nNbSYQ1zOx — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) May 23, 2021

When asked about how he sees the third fight panning out, the Russian gave a plain sailing prediction;

”It is the same thing (as the previous fights)” Khabib told UFC Russia in a recent interview.

”If it’s the first round (for a finish), I’d back Conor. From the second and further, then Dustin (wins). ”

Nurmagomedov gave up his lightweight title after defeating Justin Gaethje last October.

Due to the death of his father, He wanted to take time away from the sport.

A potential return to the octagon is still unlikely for the Dagestan fighter.

However, coach Javier Mendez has admitted that Khabib has missed fighting and will not return unless his mother gives her blessing.

Mendez told Betway Insider “You know when we went to the last fight and his cousin Abubakar was to fight, he just got all energised, and he said, ‘I miss this feeling.’

“What I do know is his mother’s bond and his mother’s wishes are extremely important to him, and if he did ever decide, it would have to be his mother and him talking, and his mother would have to give him her blessing”.

Since then, Brazilian Charles Oliveira defeated Michael Chandler to claim the lightweight belt at UFC 262 back in May.

The winner of Poirier-McGregor 3 will be the number one contender for the Lightweight title.

