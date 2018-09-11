Learning about the NBA

National Basketball Association which is popularly known as NBA consists of 30 teams. We would like to compare it to a conglomeration that is a company that has sub-companies in it. This is because it is one of the largest sports companies in the world. But now we venture into fun facts that you never knew about the NBA.

Fun facts about the NBA

Tim Duncan of the San Antonio Spurs, stayed in college for 4 years instead of going to the NBA because already they had taken him in. But this was because before his mother died her wish was to make sure her son gets a degree first. Even though you have talent, Duncan sent a message to the people that sometimes you just need to make the people you love happy and go on with the order of the day.

You know that saying that say, “Be careful of what you wish for because you just might get it”? Well, 40-year-old Pete Maravich got his wish. After making a public statement during an interview that he didn’t want to play for NBA for 10 years and have a heart attack at 40? Whilst making this declaration or just a joke he was 26. Later on, he joined the NBA for 10 years and died, just like he had said. Even if you don’t like gambling, never say you won’t gamble until you die, visit newzealand online casino to learn more about responsible gaming.

But if you think you have read some weird or funny facts wait till you read the next one.

Well, we are always talking about how things were different back in the day compared to now. Before the shot clock was introduced NBA players used to sit on the ball literally just to maintain their lead until the time is up. If this doesn’t make you laugh then I don’t know what will.

You really don’t think that we were going to go on without mentioning Michael Jordan, did you? A brand ambassador for Nike. There are certain shoes one is to wear for certain sports and apparently Air Jordan’s were not part of the attire for basketball. Michael Jordan was fined $5,000 for every game he wore Air Jordan’s, which is more than what some slots for real money make by the end of the NBA season.