List of golfers announced for LIV Golf Invitational Boston

Field Is Set For Sept. 2-4 At The International, Where Bubba Watson Will Debut As Non-Playing Captain And Join Broadcast Team In Event Coverage
As the world’s No. 2 golfer, Smith becomes the highest-ranked player to compete in a LIV Golf event. Winner of the 2022 Open Championship in July at St Andrews, the 150th playing of golf’s oldest major, the Australian has 8 professional wins including the Players Championship earlier this year. The 29-year-old joins the list of LIV golfers who have met the minimum playing eligibility requirements for the World Golf Hall of Fame, though he must wait another 16 years until the minimum age requirement of 45 before official consideration. Smith has amassed 48 additional top-10 finishes and is a consistent contender in the majors, including finishing T-4th at the 2015 U.S. Open – his first major start – and earning four top-10 finishes at the Masters (T-5th 2018, T-2nd 2020, T-10th 2021, T-3rd 2022). A two-time Australian PGA Championship winner (2017-2018), Smith has also represented his home country in international team competitions including the 2018 World Cup, the 2019 Presidents Cup and the Tokyo Olympics.
Chile’s top professional golfer, the 23-year-old Niemann jumped onto the global golf scene as a teenager. As the World Amateur Golf Rankings’ No. 1 player for 44 weeks between 2017-2018, he earned victories against top international players on the Chilean Tour before turning pro in April 2018. The current world No. 19 golfer has two professional wins, 26 top-10 finishes, and represented Chile as part of the International Team in the 2019 Presidents Cup and the Tokyo Olympics.
Varner III, currently 46th in the world, is a two-time winner as a pro including the 2015 Australian PGA Championship and the 2022 PIF Saudi International presented by Softbank Investment Partners. The memorable Asian Tour event featured a thrilling finish, where Varner sunk a 92-foot eagle putt on the 18th hole to defeat fellow LIV Golf competitor Bubba Watson by 1 stroke. Consistently a fan favorite, Varner has 24 top-10 finishes over his professional career, which began in 2012 following a successful collegiate career at East Carolina University where he earned honors as Conference USA Player of the Year.
Leishman has 13 professional victories and an additional 64 top-10 finishes, including three notable showings at the Masters (T-4th 2013, 9th 2018, T-5th 2021) and The Open Championship (T-5th 2014, T-2nd 2015, T-6th 2017). A former Rookie of the Year who has been ranked as high as No. 12 in the world, the Australian is a consistent competitor on international stages, including the Tokyo Olympics, two World Cups (2016, 2018) and four Presidents Cups (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019).
For more than 80 consecutive weeks, American Cameron Tringale has been ranked among the world’s top 100 players. The California native has 30 top-10 finishes in his career and was a three-time NCAA All-American at Georgia Tech. Lahiri, a two-time Olympian for India, has amassed 18 wins and an additional 55 top-10 finishes throughout his professional career. Runner-up at the 2022 Players Championship to winner Cameron Smith, he has twice represented the International Team at the Presidents Cup (2015, 2017), is a three-time representative for Asia in the EurAsia Cup (2014, 2016, 2018), and is a two-time competitor in the World Cup (2013, 2018).
The Boston field showcases seven No. 1-ranked players within their respective countries, 12 major champions with a combined 22 majors, and four former world No. 1 players. The global field has 13 Olympians, represents 14 different countries, features 20 players with 10 or more professional wins and includes current and future stars of the game who have earned NCAA National Championships and US Amateur Championships among their accomplishments. Players will compete in golf’s most exciting new format for $25 million and the chance to become LIV Golf’s fourth individual and team champions and earn points towards LIV Golf’s season-long individual competition.
|LIV GOLF INVITATIONAL BOSTON
|MEX
|Abraham Ancer
|AUS
|Jediah Morgan
|ENG
|Richard Bland
|USA
|Kevin Na
|ENG
|Laurie Canter
|CHL
|Joaquin Niemann
|ENG
|Paul Casey
|RSA
|Shaun Norris
|ESP
|Eugenio Chacarra
|RSA
|Louis Oosthuizen
|USA
|Bryson DeChambeau
|AUS
|Wade Ormsby
|ESP
|Sergio Garcia
|MEX
|Carlos Ortiz
|USA
|Talor Gooch
|ESP
|Adrian Otaegui
|RSA
|Branden Grace
|USA
|Pat Perez
|ENG
|Sam Horsfield
|USA
|Turk Pettit
|USA
|Charles Howell III
|USA
|James Piot
|USA
|Dustin Johnson
|ENG
|Ian Poulter
|AUS
|Matt Jones
|USA
|Patrick Reed
|THA
|Sadom Kaewkanjana
|RSA
|Charl Schwartzel
|GER
|Martin Kaymer
|AUS
|Cameron Smith
|THA
|Phachara Khongwatmai
|SWE
|Henrik Stenson
|USA
|Sihwan Kim
|USA
|Hudson Swafford
|USA
|Brooks Koepka
|USA
|Cameron Tringale
|USA
|Chase Koepka
|USA
|Peter Uihlein
|USA
|Jason Kokrak
|USA
|Harold Varner III
|IND
|Anirban Lahiri
|ZIM
|Scott Vincent
|AUS
|Marc Leishman
|ENG
|Lee Westwood
|NIR
|Graeme McDowell
|AUT
|Bernd Wiesberger
|USA
|Phil Mickelson
|USA
|Matthew Wolff
The 48-man field will play across 12 teams of four players each. Teams will be announced in the coming days.
The LIV Golf Invitational Boston offers opportunities for golfers from around the world including the Asian Tour, DP World Tour, PGA Tour, Sunshine Tour, PGA Tour of Australasia and Japan Golf Tour, as well as leading players from The International Series, which launched in Thailand in March, and top finishers from the LIV Golf Invitational Series. LIV Golf will continue to reward players that compete and perform well in LIV events, with a broad spectrum of exemption categories designed to ensure it delivers new opportunities for international golfers, as well as pathways for amateurs and the next generation of leading players, into elite professional golf.
The LIV Golf Invitational Series launched June 9 to a worldwide audience showcasing its new, innovative format with 12 teams, 48 players, shotgun starts and no cut. Building on LIV Golf’s successful start and the incredible feedback received from players and fans, it was announced on July 27 that the LIV Golf League will officially launch in 2023 with 12 established team franchises competing in a 14-tournament schedule. The full slate of events will be announced at a later date and is expected to expand LIV Golf’s global footprint across North and Latin Americas, Asia, Australia, the Middle East and Europe.
Complete, live coverage of LIV Golf tournaments is globally available direct to consumers on LIVGolf.com, YouTube and Facebook. LIV Golf event broadcasts are also aired live on a global roster of leading premium and free-to-air broadcasters providing coverage in over 180 territories around the world. The list of global networks covering the LIV Golf Invitational Series is available on LIVGolf.com.
LIV Golf is owned and operated by LIV Golf Investments whose vision and mission are centered around making holistic and sustainable investments to enhance the global golf ecosystem and unlock the sport’s untapped worldwide potential.