List of Irish athletes and race start times for the 2022 Track World Championships.

Team Ireland are in action at the UCI Track World Championships from October 12th to 16th as a strong team travels to Paris.

Ireland will be represented by Emily Kay, Lara Gillespie, Kelly Murphy, Mia Griffin and Alice Sharpe competing in a range of endurance events while Orla Walsh will compete in the sprint and 500m TT event.

After a successful European Championships in Munich, Team Ireland are hoping for more strong performances and experiencing the velodrome that will host the 2024 Olympics Track events in Saint-Quentine-en-Yvelines.

And Ireland will compete in eight different events beginning on Wednesday, October 12th and finishing on Saturday, October 15th.

TEAM IRELAND SCHEDULE

Wednesday, October 12

Team Pursuit Qualifying – Emily Kay, Lara Gillespie, Kelly Murphy, Alice Sharpe.

Scratch 10 km Final – Lara Gillespie.

Thursday, October 13

Sprint Qualifying – Orla Walsh

Elimination Final – Alice Sharpe

Friday, October 14

Omnium – Emily Kay

Saturday, October 15

500m TT Qualifying – Orla Walsh

Individual Pursuit Qualifying – Kelly Murphy

Madison 30km Final – Mia Griffin, Alice Sharpe

