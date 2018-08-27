Live Video Replays – Irish Greyhound Derby Round 2 Heats 1-16

Video Replays – It was the second round of the Boylesports Irish Greyhound Derby round two heats with Totos Park running a stunning 29.34 being one of the highlights.

Jaytee Taylor is the favourite to win the competition after running well in the first two rounds and the dog breaks and stays with is what you need to win around Shelbourne but for some value Whoops Jack at 12/1 looks a great price.

Irish Derby Third Round Draw:

Heat 1: 1 Ballymac Arminta, 2 Mc Razl, 3 Macaroon Cruz, 4 Slippy Cian (m), 5 Totos Park (m), 6 Boyhero (w)

Heat 2: 1 Jelly Flood, 2 Crossfield Will, 3 Knockmitten Dicky, 4 Natural Wonder (m), 5 Burgess Superior (m), 6 Kilgraney Master (m)

Heat 3: 1 Panther, 2 Lenson Blinder, 3 Our Lovely Tune, 4 Magical Bale, 5 Ballyanne Sim, 6 Loskeran Vardy (m)

Heat 4: 1 Parlow Sanka, 2 Stonepark Noel, 3 Coolavanny Gery, 4 Cabra Hurricane, 5 Urban Jet (w), 6 Whoops Jack (w)

Heat 5: 1 Skywalker Logan, 2 Doggy McDogface, 3 Drive On Tipp, 4 Ballymac Bolger, 5 Bakery Lane, 6 Uncut Diamond (w)

Heat 6: 1 Dunsallagh Mike, 2 Droopys Denny, 3 Clonbrien Prince, 4 Jumeirah Charm, 5 Jaytee Taylor (w), 6 Beara Gig (w)

Heat 7: 1 Droopys Floral, 2 Newhall Missile, 3 Nice Charmer, 4 Coolavanny Pet, 5 Blueberry Diva (m), 6 Vahsel Bay (w)

Heat 8: 1 Beaming Paradise, 2 Rockybay Foley, 3 Ballymac Trinkle, 4 Packing Heat, 5 Clonbrien Hero (m),6 Clona Blaze (w)

Coral betting for the Irish Greyhound Derby – EACH WAY: 1/4 ODDS – PLACES 1,2,3,4

Jaytee Taylor

25/1 > 12/1
Lenson Blinder

12/1
Magical Bale

12/1
Slippy Cian

14/1 > 12/1
Totos Park

33/1 > 14/1
Whoops Jack

33/1
Clonbrien Hero

33/1
Clonbrien Prince

25/1 > 20/1
Ballymac Bolger

25/1
Cabra Hurricane

33/1 > 25/1
Crossfield Will

25/1
Skywalker Logan

Beaming Paradise

33/1
Clona Blaze

40/1
Packing Heat

50/1
Panther

50/1 > 40/1
Stonepark Noel

33/1 > 50/1
Vahsel Bay

100/1 > 80/1
Bakery Lane

Doggy McDogface

40/1
Drive On Tipp

50/1
Rockybay Foley

Ballyanne Sim

66/1
Jumeirah Charm

50/1
Blueberry Diva

Burgess Superior

100/1
Droopys Denny

66/1
Droopys Floral

66/1
Kilgraney Master

100/1
Uncut Diamond

Boyhero

50/1
Coolavanny Gery

40/1
Macaroon Cruz

Mc Razl

100/1
Newhall Missile

100/1
Nice Charmer

100/1
Our Lovely Tune

100/1
Coolavanny Pet

66/1
Jelly Flood

100/1
Ballymac Arminta

Ballymac Trinkle

150/1
Beara Gig

150/1
Loskeran Vardy

150/1
Urban Jet

Parlow Sanka

Dunsallagh Mike

Knockmittendicky

Natural Wonder

