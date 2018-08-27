Live Video Replays – Irish Greyhound Derby Round 2 Heats 1-16

Video Replays – It was the second round of the Boylesports Irish Greyhound Derby round two heats with Totos Park running a stunning 29.34 being one of the highlights.
Jaytee Taylor is the favourite to win the competition after running well in the first two rounds and the dog breaks and stays with is what you need to win around Shelbourne but for some value Whoops Jack at 12/1 looks a great price.
Irish Derby Third Round Draw:
Heat 1: 1 Ballymac Arminta, 2 Mc Razl, 3 Macaroon Cruz, 4 Slippy Cian (m), 5 Totos Park (m), 6 Boyhero (w)
Heat 2: 1 Jelly Flood, 2 Crossfield Will, 3 Knockmitten Dicky, 4 Natural Wonder (m), 5 Burgess Superior (m), 6 Kilgraney Master (m)
Heat 3: 1 Panther, 2 Lenson Blinder, 3 Our Lovely Tune, 4 Magical Bale, 5 Ballyanne Sim, 6 Loskeran Vardy (m)
Heat 4: 1 Parlow Sanka, 2 Stonepark Noel, 3 Coolavanny Gery, 4 Cabra Hurricane, 5 Urban Jet (w), 6 Whoops Jack (w)
Heat 5: 1 Skywalker Logan, 2 Doggy McDogface, 3 Drive On Tipp, 4 Ballymac Bolger, 5 Bakery Lane, 6 Uncut Diamond (w)
Heat 6: 1 Dunsallagh Mike, 2 Droopys Denny, 3 Clonbrien Prince, 4 Jumeirah Charm, 5 Jaytee Taylor (w), 6 Beara Gig (w)
Heat 7: 1 Droopys Floral, 2 Newhall Missile, 3 Nice Charmer, 4 Coolavanny Pet, 5 Blueberry Diva (m), 6 Vahsel Bay (w)
Heat 8: 1 Beaming Paradise, 2 Rockybay Foley, 3 Ballymac Trinkle, 4 Packing Heat, 5 Clonbrien Hero (m),6 Clona Blaze (w)
Coral betting for the Irish Greyhound Derby – EACH WAY: 1/4 ODDS – PLACES 1,2,3,4
CLICK HERE TO BET ON THE IRISH GREYHOUND DERBY