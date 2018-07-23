Lochte banned for use of IV drip

American swimmer Ryan Lochte has been banned for 14 months after he posted Instagram pictures of him and his wife receiving intravenous infusions, the United States Doping Agency have confirmed.

The rule states that IV drips or injections of more than 100 millilitres of fluid in a 12 hour period are banned by the World Anti-Doping agency even if the substances used are legal. Indeed this is not the first time this has happened, former Arsenal and Manchester City midfielder Samir Nasri also committed the same mistake in 2016. The United States Doping Agency said in a statement released today “Ryan Lochte has accepted a 14-month sanction for his use of a prohibited method”. “On May 24, Lochte posted an image on social media depicting himself receiving an intravenous infusion.The statement went on further and stated A subsequent investigation by USADA, with which Lochte fully co-operated, revealed that Lochte received an intravenous infusion of permitted substances at an infusion clinic in a volume greater than 100ml in a 12-hour period without a therapeutic use exemption.”

Lochte is a world class swimmer winning 12 Olympic medals in a stellar career. He has also been named swimmer of the year on three occasions by the sports governing body FINA. However, it is also not the first time Lochte has found himself in hot water. in 2012 at the London Olympics he told a story to cover up a drunken night out with three friends. He claimed that he and his friends were robbed at gunpoint by police wearing badges and uniforms, but this story went pear shaped for him and he wasn’t to popular once the truth came out about what really happened.

Lochte was scheduled to swim next week in the US National, but he will obviosuly be unavailable now. He is banned until July 23rd.