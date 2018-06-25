Motorsport Ireland Round-up – Good weekend for Keith Cronin and Mikie Galvin

Irish pair Keith Cronin and Mikie Galvin came within an ace of scoring maximum points in the Prestone British Rally Championship section of the Renties Ypres International Rally in Belgium, dominating the event for two days before a puncture on the final stage dropped their Hyundai i20 to third place at the finish.

They are the current holders of the British title, with Cronin the champion for the fourth time, and despite their misfortune, they still hold second place in the British points table behind Ypres category winner Matt Edwards. Another crew from Ireland, James Wilson and Gavin Doherty, took third place in the Junior section in their Peugeot 208.

