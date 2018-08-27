Motorsport Ireland Weekend Roundup – Good weekend Derek Mackarel

Monaghan’s Derek Mackarel added to his list of victories this year by taking a runaway win in the Birr MC round of the Hyundai Limerick Motor Centre National Grass Autocross Championship yesterday.

After four runs over the course at Killyon, near Birr, he was twelve seconds clear of runner up Barry Whyte, with Ian O’Connell taking top place in the Saloon class.

British Formula Ford Championship leader, Dubliner Niall Murray, showed his versatility by winning the TDC Multi Venue Autotest at Arklow, with his Toyota Starlet finishing more than half a minute ahead of the MR-S of last year’s winner Christopher Evans. Richard Meeke completed a clean sweep of the top positions for the Japanese marque.