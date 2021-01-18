NA Claims Fifth Tour Title In Hawaii: The American wins on tour for his fourth successive year with victory at the Sony Open.

Kevin NA emerged victorious at the weekend in Hawaii to claim his fifth tour title. Brandan Steel held a 54 hole lead coming into Sunday on -17 under. Steel had previously lost in last year’s Sony Open in a playoff and was now hoping for redemption this time around.

Unfortunately, after shooting a 61 on Saturday’s third round, he slipped away on the final day with a – 1 under. A host of missed fairways and a bad three putt ultimately cost the American down the final nine.

For NA, he had a blistering final stretch to pass the slumping Steel, who gradually fell away. The American was then just two strokes behind the leader coming into the last day. NA made birdies on four of his final nine holes to race into contention.

After bogeying the 12th, he gathered himself and made three straight birdies on 13,14, and 15. In the closing holes, Chris Kirk was in the clubhouse at top of the leaderboard, with NA stepping onto the 18th.

It looked as though the two were possibly heading for a playoff. However, NA’s second shot flew the green with a testing chip shot being the decider on the par 5. Kirk watched in agony as his competitor stuck his chip to a foot for birdie to win outright.

Speaking after his win, NA said:

“What a great feeling to win at a golf course I really feel like I can win at.”

