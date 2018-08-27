Netflix release ‘Sunderland Till I Die’ in mid December

Netflix, has announced that a new documentary called Sunderland Till I Die will be made available to Irish viewers in the middle of December.

No one loves football like Sunderland. No one needs football like Sunderland. As its main industries of shipbuilding and mining have fallen by the wayside, SAFC (Sunderland Association Football Club) has become ever more important as the lifeblood of this unique city in the NorthEast of England. The fans are well known to be some of the most passionate and loyal. But what happens when they start to lose their club, too? In the era of multi-million dollar sponsorship deals and transfers, where the stakes have never been higher or the rivalries more fierce, this brand new Netflix original series sets at its heart the unfailing passion of this UK Northern town for its beloved football club. The series will take its audience through the highs and lows of SAFC’s first season in the Championship following its painful relegation the previous year. The production company is Fulwell 73 (I am Bolt, The Class of ‘92), exec producers are Leo Pearlman and Ben Turner.