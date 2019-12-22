Next darts match – Fallon Sherrock v Chris Dobey – Start time 2pm Friday

Fallon Sherrock stunned the sporting world again as she knocked Mensur Suljovic and will play Chris Dobey in her next match at the World Darts Championship.

Four days after making history as the first woman to win a match in the sport’s most prestigious tournament with her victory over Ted Evetts, Sherrock claimed another victory thanks to an incredible display of doubling at Alexandra Palace.

The 25-year-old sensation converted 69 percent of her double attempts in a 3-1 triumph over Suljovic, the 11th seed, which she sealed with a 86 checkout on the bull.

“I can’t believe it,” said Sherrock, who will return on Friday December 27 to take on Chris Dobey in round three.

“I’ve knocked out one of the best players in the world and it has given me the best feeling in the world.

“I was so happy when that bullseye went in. It was an amazing moment for me and I’ll be jumping around when I get home.

“I felt so comfortable and I really enjoyed it – I just want to get up there and play again.”

Suljovic looked like he had taken control from the start when he won the first two legs but successive finishes of 81, 131 and 70 saw Sherrock steal set one.

She then added checkouts of 104 and 64 to make it five legs on the spin but it was Suljovic’s turn to come from behind as he won the next three legs to level the match.

The Austrian took the the first two legs in the third set but Sherrock hit back again, winning the next three with the aid of an 11-darter that began with back-to-back 180s for her second time in the tournament.

Suljovic took a 2-1 lead in the fourth set before Sherrock took out 68 to level and, after her opponent missed a dart at tops to force a fifth set, she punished him in style with a clinical 88 finish on the bull.

Dimitri Van den Bergh posted the highest average of the event so far as he breezed past Josh Payne in the final match of the second round.

The Belgian star completed a straight sets victory with a three-dart average of 103.81, hitting three 180s and a 124 checkout in an impressive start to his campaign.

“I gave my best and I’m glad to be through,” said the two-time PDC Unicorn World Youth Champion.

“A couple of months ago I was really struggling but I have found some belief and I took it on stage tonight.”

Daryl Gurney made light work of Justin Pipe as the former World Grand Prix and Players Championship Finals winner completed a 3-0 win.

Pipe took the first leg with a 104 checkout but Northern Ireland’s number one reeled off nine of the next ten legs to progress.

“He took out the 104 but there was no catching me after that,” said Gurney. “I’ve been working on my throw and made a small correction which seems to have helped.

“I know I’m going to be in for a real battle in the next match so I’ll come back ready for that.”

Gurney will take on Glen Durrant in the third round after the Alexandra Palace debutant eased past Australia’s Damon Heta without losing a set.

The three-time Lakeside Champion added the tournament’s sixth 170 finish in a solid PDC World Championship debut.

Two-time World Champion Adrian Lewis won a thrilling battle against Spain’s Cristo Reyes, coming back from two sets down to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

Lewis narrowly missed double 12 for a nine-darter as he rallied back from the brink to move into the third round, where he will play Darren Webster.

“If I play like I did in the last few sets then I’ll be fine but if I play like I did in the first two then I’ll be in trouble,” said Lewis, the 2011 and 2012 Ally Pally champion.

“If I can almost hit a nine-darter it shows that I’m playing pretty well and I feel like I can carry that form on.”

Simon Whitlock eased past Harry Ward with a straight sets success, in which the Australian number one dropped just two legs.

Former World Championship finalist Whitlock will face Mervyn King in round three as he bids to reach the last 16 for the first time in six years.

“I’ve been practising harder than ever for this,” said Whitlock, the runner-up a decade ago. “I’ve put in around 100 hours on the board at home in the last six weeks and I feel like that made all the difference today.”

Ryan Searle’s 101.54 average is currently the second highest of the 2019/20 World Championship so far as he defeated Steve West by three sets to nil.

Devon darter Searle won every set 3-2 to book his place in the last 32, where he will take on two-time World Champion Gary Anderson.

Seigo Asada completed a great escape to stun Keegan Brown, who won the first seven legs of their dramatic tie before falling to a tie-break defeat against the Japanese ace.

World Cup semi-finalist Asada took the final set 4-2 with a match-winning 11-darter to set up a third round meeting with Peter Wright.

Sunday sees the third round begin with 12 players competing across two sessions, including defending champion Michael van Gerwen up against Ricky Evans and UK Open champion Nathan Aspinall’s tie with Krzysztof Ratajski.

Day Ten will be broadcast live on the Sky Sports Darts channel and through NOW TV in the UK, on PDCTV-HD for Rest of the World Subscribers and through the PDC’s worldwide broadcast partners including DAZN and RTL7.

William Hill World Darts Championship

Saturday December 21

Afternoon Session

4x Second Round

Seigo Asada 3-2 Keegan Brown (Second Round)

Simon Whitlock 3-0 Harry Ward (Second Round)

Ryan Searle 3-0 Steve West (Second Round)

Adrian Lewis 3-2 Cristo Reyes (Second Round)

Evening Session

4x Second Round

Daryl Gurney 3-0 Justin Pipe (Second Round)

Glen Durrant 3-0 Damon Heta (Second Round)

Fallon Sherrock 3-1 Mensur Suljovic (Second Round)

Dimitri Van den Bergh 3-0 Josh Payne (Second Round)

Sunday December 22

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)

3x Third Round

Jonny Clayton v Stephen Bunting

Darius Labanauskas v Max Hopp

Nathan Aspinall v Krzysztof Ratajski

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

3x Third Round

James Wade v Steve Beaton

Kim Huybrechts v Danny Noppert

Michael van Gerwen v Ricky Evans

Third Round: Best of seven sets

Fallon will play Chris Dobey at 2pm on Friday