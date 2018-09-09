O’Connor stuns MVG in Dutch Darts Championship

Limerick born darts player Michael O’Connor stunned Michael Van Gerwen in the second round of the Dutch Darts Championship as the Irish man went on to record a comprehensive 6-1 win in Maastricht.

Van Gerwen and O’Connor last met at the European Darts World Matchplay final earlier this year and it was Van Gerwen who won easily on that occasion recording an 8-2 win in Hamburg. Indeed Van Gerwen was heading for his 8th European tour win of 2018. To be fair Van Gerwen was out of form but the Limerick took advantage of it. He went on to shoot 6 doubles from a possible 7 in a stunning performance.

The first two legs were shared with O’Connor going on to take the third. He went on to break the throw in the fourth leg then with a 13 Dart finish to move 3-1 ahead. Van Gerwen missed double 16 in the fifth on two occasions and once again the Limerick man took advantage of this. He then made two 14 Dart finishes to secure a memorable victory over the world number 1.

It was the Dutch man’s first defeat since October 2015, O’Connor speaking after the match said “I am so proud of myself, I had the undo able task and I’ve done it”. He went on to say I always feel I can best anybody. He acknowledged Van Gerwen wasn’t on his game though he said “Michael wasn’t on his game but my finishing has been absolutely unbelievable so if I can get my scoring together I’m definitely in there with a shout”.