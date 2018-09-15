O’Donovan’s claim gold in World Championships

Cork brothers Gary and Paul O’Donovan have claimed a gold medal in the World Championships of the men’s lightweight double sculls.

They were placed well in the race throughout and they took the lead 500 metres out from the finish of the 2km course. They went to finish ahead of their Italian rivals. The O’Donovan’s scraped through their semi-final finishing in third place. In the final, the Italians were the early pace setter while the Irish duo were stalking them. They were level then just past the halfway stage. They managed to take control in the last 250 metres and cruised home from their. Speaking to RTE Sport after the game Gary O’Donovan said “When the Italians go ahead of us the very last thing we want to do is panic; that would only make things a lot worse,”. Paul O’Donovan added “The race is long and we’re still within touching distance so there was never any panic. Even though they were ahead we were happy with our own start.”

Emily Hegarty and Aifric Keogh were also in action on Saturday in their first major final as crew. They failed to make any impact and finished last in the women’s pairs final. The duo won their semi-final and they were looking to get a bronze medal as Canada and New Zealand were favourites for the top gold and silver medals. However, it was clear from the off in Bulgaria that they were struggling as they found themselves at the back of the field. The Canadians went on to the take the gold medal, while New Zealand finished second. Spain finished in third position.