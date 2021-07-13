Olympics Schedule Fri/Sat 23rd/24th July – Irish Athletes Timetable

Here is a schedule with all Irish athletes competing in the Olympics on the days Friday, 23rd and Saturday, 24th July.
Rowing (Friday, 23rd July 00:30-04:30)
Women’s Single Sculls Heats – Sanita Puspure
Men’s Double Sculls Heats – Ronan Boyle, Phillip Doyle, Darragh Lynch (Reserve)
Rowing (Saturday, 24th July 00:30-04:30)
Women’s Single Sculls Repechage – Sanita Puspure
Men’s Double Sculls Repechage – Ronan Boyle, Phillip Doyle, Darragh Lynch (Reserve)
Women’s Pair Heats – Monika Dukarska, Aileen Crowley
Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls Heats – Aoife Casey, Margaret Cremen, Lydia Heaphy (Reserve)
Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls Heats – Fintan McCarthy, Paul O’Donovan, Gary O’Donovan (Reserve)
Women’s Four Heats – Emily Hegarty, Fiona Murtagh, Eimear Lambe, Aifric Keogh, Tara Hanlon (Reserve)
Badminton (Saturday, 24th July 01:00-08:30, 10:00-14:00 )
Men’s Singles Group Play Stage – Nhat Nguyen
Artistic Gymnastics (Saturday, 24th July 02:00-04:30, 06:30-09:00, 11:30-14:00)
Men’s Qualification – Rhys McClenaghan (Pommel Horse)
Taekwondo (Saturday, 24th July 02:00-09:00, 11:00-14:30)
Men -58 kg Round of 16 (8 matches) – Jack Woolley
Men -58 kg Quarterfinals (4 matches) – Jack Woolley
Men -58 kg Semifinals (2 matches) – Jack Woolley
Men -58 kg Repechages (2 matches) – Jack Woolley
Men -58 kg Bronze Medal Contests (2 matches) – Jack Woolley
Men -58 kg Gold Medal Contest – Jack Woolley
Boxing (Saturday, 24th July 03:00-06:30, 09:00-12:30)
Women’s Feather (54-57kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32 – Michaela Walsh
Men’s Feather (52-57kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32 – Kurt Walker
Men’s Welter (63-69kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32 – Aidan Walsh
Cycling (Saturday, 24th July 03:00-10:15)
Men’s Road Race – Dan Martin, Nicholas Roche, Eddie Dunbar
Judo (Saturday, 24th July 03:00-06:30, 09:00-11:50)
Irish Judo Athletes TBA
Equestrian (Saturday, 24th July 09:00-14:15)
Dressage Grand Prix Team and Individual Day 1 – Heike Holstein with Sambuca (Individual)
Swimming (Saturday, 24th July 11:00-13:30)
Women’s 100m Butterfly Heats – Ellen Walshe
Men’s 100m Breaststroke Heats – Darragh Greene
Hockey (Saturday, 24th July 11:00-14:45)
Women’s Pool A, Ireland vs South Africa
