Team Psychologist Jessie Barr talks about FBD Sound Support for Ireland’s Olympians

Team Ireland sponsor FBD have announced personalized music tracks for three Irish athletes that will be missing their families while in Tokyo this July

This year’s Olympic Games will kick off on Friday 23rd of July, nearly 10,000 miles away in Tokyo, Japan. Overseas supporters, including the athlete’s friends and family, are not allowed to attend the events due to Covid19 restrictions.

On Wednesday, FBD announced a new campaign to remind the athletes of the support they’re getting from home.

A video was released showing boxer Kellie Harrington, badminton’s Nhat Nguyen and hockey star Chloe Watkins listening to personalized tracks.

Dublin music producer Richard Egan and team psychologist Jessie Barr helped to create the music tracks.

Each track was made with a mash-up of sounds from the athletes’ training sessions and supportive messages by family members.

Team Ireland Psychologist Jessie Barr said:

“From my experience as an athlete and as a Sports Psychologist, I know first-hand how important friends, family members, official support team staff and fans’ support is to an athlete.

Introducing FBD Sound Support. @kelly64kg @clowatkins and Nhat Nguyen won’t have their friends and family cheering them on in person in Tokyo but their voices will still be heard. Check it out! #SoundSupport #OfficialSponsor #TeamIreland pic.twitter.com/DJdUBq1jTW — FBD Insurance (@fbd_ie) June 16, 2021

Symbol of support for what they will achieve in Tokyo

“Whether it is words of encouragement after a tough session or cheering from the stands at a competition, knowing you have the support of others is so important.

“FBD Sound Support lets the athletes know that we are right behind them as they seek to inspire the nation on the biggest sporting stage of all – the Olympic Games.”

This will be a very different Olympics and Team Ireland want to ensure that they are in the right mindset.

They will also be sharing messages from the public to the athletes on social media throughout the Games.

Commercial Director with the Olympic Federation of Ireland, Catherine Tiernan added:

“Team Ireland have dedicated years of their lives to compete at the Olympic Games.

“The steps taken by FBD with Sound Support is indicative of the incredible support FBD have provided to us since coming on board as the top tier sponsor in 2018.”

FBD has made each of the athlete’s music tracks available to listen to on Spotify with the link:

https://open.spotify.com/album/4fnOUvbxLsagw1KTvQhLaN?si=vhHa4EG5TviobT9kPKBiSA&dl_branch=1&nd=1

