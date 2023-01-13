Two Irish representatives for European Youth Olympic Festival

10 total views, 10 views today

Kicking off an action-packed year for the Olympic Federation of Ireland, will be two Alpine Skiers at the European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) in Italy this month.

The multi-sport event, run in conjunction with the European Olympic Committees (EOC) is aimed at athletes aged 14-18 years of age and is held every two years.

This year’s edition runs from the 21 – 28 January and is the first of four Games in which Team Ireland will be participating in 2023.

Team Ireland will be represented in Alpine Skiing by two athletes: Eábha McKenna (Wicklow born, living in Switzerland) and Ethan Bouchard (US born with West Cork heritage), both of whom will compete in the Slalom, Giant Slalom and Super-G events.

The base for the team will be Tarvisio in North-eastern Italy, close to the Austrian and Slovenian border, and host to all the Alpine Skiing competitions. Over the week of competition, athletes across thirteen sports will be based across the many idyllic mountains and resorts in the areas, with two main bases for the organisers; Udine and Trieste, which will host the opening and closing ceremonies.

The EYOF is an important developmental step for athletes, providing them with the opportunity to learn how to compete in a multi-sport environment with a high-performance focus. Speaking ahead of the event, Team Ireland Chef de Mission for Friuli Venezia Guilia 2023, Nancy Chillingworth, said,

Over the coming year Team Ireland will field athletes in the Winter EYOF in Friuli Venezia Giulia in January, the European Games in Krakow, Poland in June, the Summer EYOF in Maribor, Slovenia in July and in the World Beach Games in Bali in August.

The European Games is set to be a key event on the sporting calendar, with the potential for a record number of Irish competitors likely to be selected. It will also play a key Olympic qualification event for several sports such as boxing, Rugby Sevens and Athletics Relays, ahead of Paris 2024.

