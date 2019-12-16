PDC World Championship Darts recap: Suzuki denied history

Women’s World Darts Champion Mikuru Suzuki was denied a chance of making history on Sunday night after she nearly beat James Richardson.

RTE Sport that no woman has won a game at the World Championships at Alexandra Palace but the Japanese came very close to causing a huge upset. Suzuki, who is the first ever women’s BDO Champion had the darts to beat Richardson in the first round. In fact she had a final checkout of 152, however she missed the second treble, meaning Richardson took advantage and settled the sudden death leg with a double 20.

Not many would have thought a comeback was on the cards when Richardson led 2-0. But roared on by the big crowd at Alexandra Palace Suzuki clawed her way back into the match levelling it up 2-2. Richardson regained his confidence though and won in the deciding sudden death leg. Speaking to Sky Sports after the game she said,” It is really tough. I am really unlucky but next time I would like to win on this stage”.

In addition several other big first round games took place. Michael Smith was beaten by Luke Woodhouse who claimed a 3-1 win. Ian White also got beat by Darius Labanauskas 3-1. The World Number 9 wasn’t really at the races. The 99th seed Labanauskas took advantage took advantage of some poor darts from his opponent. Australian Kyle Anderson beat Xiaochen Zong. In fact Zong led by 2 sets. However, the Aussie came storming back to take the win 3-2.

Our very own and Cork’s Ciaran Teehan beat Ross Smith 3-0, while Brendan Dolan also had a 3-0 win over Nitin Kumar. Dolan will be in action on Monday yet again where he will play Gary Anderson in Round 2. Furthermore, three other Irish players will enter the fray in round 1. 17 year old Keane Barry will make his tournament debut and will play Vincent Van Der Voort, also in action will William O’Connor who will take on Marko Kantele. In addition Steve Lennon will play Callan Rydz. We wish our Irish contingent the best of luck !.

Video from RTE Sport Youtube