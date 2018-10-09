Peter Kennedy wins the 2018 Irish Sailing All Ireland Sailing Championships

Peter Kennedy of Strangford Lough Yacht Club has won the 2018 Irish Sailing All Ireland Sailing Championships hosted by Lough Ree Yacht Club, Co. Westmeath today.

This prestigious competition, also known as the “Helmsman’s Cup” was first awarded in 1947 and sees sixteen of Ireland’s best sailors battle it out to become the “champion of champions”. Each competitor is nominated by their class, but they all compete in the same type of boat, this year chosen as the SB20.

Peter, who was nominated by the SB20 Class, is a former Olympian sailor who represented Ireland in both Seoul 1998 and Barcelona 1992.

His name now joins the Helmsman’s Cup Trophy alongside other Olympic veterans such as Mark Mansfield and Mark Lyttle.

Final results: were Peter Kennedy (Strangford Lough YC) with crew Stephen Kane, and boat owner representative Chris Chapman; in second place were Alex Barry (Royal Cork YC/Monkstown Bay Sailing Club) who represented the RS400s with crew Mel Collins and boat owner representative John McGonigle, and in third place was Ross Kearney representing the GP14s (Royal North of Ireland YC) with crew Jim Hunt and boat owner representative Peter Lee.