Phil Mickelson at 50, wins the PGA Championship: Mickelson became the oldest ever player to win a major at 50 as claims his second PGA title.

Phil Mickelson broke records yesterday becoming the oldest player to win a major championship. It was an incredible story with the veteran playing only on invitation at 115th in the world rankings.

At the age of 50, the American claimed his second PGA edging out one of the favourites Brooks Koepka. It was a measured and composed performance from Mickelson at Kiawah Island to win his sixth major.

Despite having some shaky moments, the veteran hit some miraculous chip shots to card a final round 73. Koepka and Oosthuizen finished on four under just two back in tied second, both rooing their costly mistakes.

Koepka who played with Mickelson in the final group will be kicking himself as he played the par 5s in four over. A double on the par 5 second left him a mountain to climb from the word go as Mickelson capitalised.

The crowd were with the 50 year old as a clear favourite throughout as his name was chanted. The final grouping was then rushed by the crowd with security needed to pull Mickelson and Koepka through. Speaking after his triumphant victory the six time major winner said.

This is just an incredible feeling because I just believed that it was possible, but yet everything was saying it wasn’t. I hope that others find that inspiration.

It might take a little extra work, a little bit harder effort to maintain physically or maintain the skills, but gosh is it worth it in the end.”

