Poor start in Olympic qualifying event in Japan for Finn Lynch

Carlow Olympian Finn Lynch did not get the start he had hoped for at the Laser World Championships in Japan as he finished outside the top-20 in the event which is the second qualification opportunity for the Tokyo Olympics next year.

Howth’s Ewan McMahon placed third in his first race of the series that is also his first senior world championships, but was disqualified in the second race for early starting and will drop that score under the discard system later in the regatta.

Liam Glynn from Bangor made good on his pre-event training form by placing in the top ten leading boats in both of his races at the first mark before slipping down the ranks by the finish.

The championship series comprises qualification races until Saturday when the 150+ fleet is split into Gold, Silver and Bronze divisions, with Ireland needing a finisher in the top five unqualified nations that will certainly be drawn from the upper ranks of the Gold fleet.

“Finn has everything he needs to perform but must look beyond the pressure of the event for the remaining races,” commented Vasilij Zgobar, the Slovenian triple Olympic medallist who is the Irish squad head Laser coach. “But I am very pleased with how the younger sailors did on their first day competing at this level.”t

Racing continues at Sakaiminato-City, Japan, on Friday starting at 3am Irish time.