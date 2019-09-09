Premier League Darts – 2020 Schedule Confirmed – Dublin 27th February

The 2020 Unibet Premier League season will be in Dublin on the 27th February, it will be one of the hottest tickets in 2020.

The tournament will start in Aberdeen then move to Nottingham, Cardiff and Dublin during the remainder of February before the visit to Westpoint Exeter on Thursday March 5 ahead of the UK Open.

Further league nights in Liverpool and Newcastle will be followed by a double-header at Rotterdam Ahoy on March 25-26, the second of which will be Judgement Night, as the popular Dutch venue welcomes back the Premier League.

The remaining players will then compete across the final seven league nights in a bid to secure Play-Off places, beginning on Thursday April 2 in Belfast.

Sheffield and Manchester then host further league nights before the Premier League visits Berlin for a third successive year on Thursday April 23, with German fans having flocked to the Mercedes-Benz Arena during 2017 and 2018.

League nights in Birmingham, Glasgow and Leeds follow to conclude the regular season, with the Play-Offs then seeing the destiny of the title confirmed on Thursday May 21 with the semi-finals and final at The O2 in London.

“The 2019 Unibet Premier League proved hugely successful and the confirmation of the schedule for 2020 is an exciting moment for us,” said PDC Chairman Barry Hearn.

“To make our debut at the new P&J Live in Aberdeen will be a fantastic way to start the season, and once again we’ll be visiting Ireland, the Netherlands and Germany throughout four months of top-class action.”

Tickets for the 2020 Unibet Premier League will go on Priority Sale to PDCTV-HD Annual Subscribers on Thursday October 3, and on General Sale on Thursday October 10.

To be eligible for the Priority Sale period from Thursday October 3, fans will require a PDCTV-HD Annual Subscription at midday on Tuesday October 1. Further details, including ticket prices, will be available at www.pdc.tv/tickets.

Key Dates

Tuesday October 1 (1200 BST) – PDCTV-HD Annual Subscriber cut-off for Priority Sale period

Thursday October 3 (1000 BST) – Priority Sale for PDCTV-HD Annual Subscribers through SeeTickets

Friday October 4 (1200 BST) – Cut-off for Secondary Priority Window. Sign up via

Monday October 7 (1000 BST) – Secondary Priority Window through SeeTickets.

Thursday October 10 (1000 BST) – General Sale through venue Box Offices

2020 Unibet Premier League Schedule