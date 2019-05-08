Premier League Darts Sheffield – Preview, Betting & Results

Premier League Darts visits The FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield on Thursday for a pivotal Night 15. We have a preview betting and will have results.

With just two league nights remaining before the Play-Offs in London on Thursday May 23, six of the eight players can still secure places in the top four.

2018 World Champion Rob Cross currently sits at the top of the league table, and is crucially four points clear of fifth-placed Daryl Gurney with two games to play.

Cross knows that a draw against fourth-placed Mensur Suljovic in Sheffield would ensure his semi-final spot, while a win keeps him on course to become only third player in Premier League history to top the regular season table, after Phil Taylor and Michael van Gerwen.

“We all dream about winning the Premier League,” said Cross, an impressive 8-1 winner against Michael Smith last week. “We all set our stall out to qualify and we worry about positions afterwards.

“It’s my second attempt and it looks like I’m going to qualify for the second time. We’ve got two matches left and I want the best run-in that I can have.

“You’ve got to make sure you’re playing well and that you’re confident. I think it’s important that I have a good run-in now to try and get to The O2 and feel positive and know that I’m playing well.

“I’ll just try and try and perform to the best of my capabilities. I think I’ve done well this year – I’m a lot more settled than last year and I feel fresher.”

Van Gerwen sits a point behind Cross following last week’s defeat to Daryl Gurney in Manchester, with the Dutchman taking on Peter Wright on Thursday in a repeat of the 2017 Premier League final.

The Dutchman won the Austrian Darts Open over the weekend – defeating Wright 6-5 in the quarter-finals – and is aiming to bounce back on the Premier League stage in style.

“I made too many mistakes last week against Daryl but I played well at the weekend and I want to keep that going now,” said World Champion Van Gerwen.

“I need to make sure I play well because Peter has nothing to lose now and he will be dangerous. I want to put in a good performance to make sure that I’m going into the Play-Offs in good form.”

Third-placed James Wade takes on Michael Smith, who also cannot qualify, and the 2009 Premier League winner is aiming to secure his place in the Play-Offs for a first time since 2013.

“I just want to be in the top four,” said Wade. “We’ve got a few more games left and I’m playing with the best players in the world but I’ll take anyone on.

“I’ve only brushed upon the edges of my abilities – I think I can do better.”

A huge match-up in Sheffield sees Daryl Gurney and Gerwyn Price – who sit in fifth and sixth place respectively – clash in a game which could end one of the pair’s Play-Off hopes.

Gurney has never previously beaten Price on TV in four previous meetings, and admitted: “It’s a big match.

“Gerwyn’s played me a lot on TV now and I can’t remember the last time I beat him.

“Hopefully I can get a result against him and keep myself in the running. I’m taking one game at a time and if I can get something out of it, hopefully I can qualify for The O2.”

Tickets for Thursday’s Unibet Premier League at The FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield are still available and can be purchased by calling 0114 256 5656 or online at www.flydsaarena.co.uk.

The event will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Mix from 1900, worldwide through the PDC’s international broadcast partners and at video.pdc.tv for PDCTV-HD Rest of the World Subscribers.

Following Thursday’s event, the final league night of the Unibet Premier League season will take place at The First Direct Arena in Leeds on Thursday May 16. For tickets, call 0844 248 1585 or visit ticketmaster.co.uk.

2019 Unibet Premier League

Night 15 – Thursday May 9

The FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield

Michael Smith v James Wade

Mensur Suljovic v Rob Cross

Daryl Gurney v Gerwyn Price

Michael van Gerwen v Peter Wright

Tickets: 0114 256 5656 or flydsaarena.co.uk

Unibet Odds

Outright Winner

8/15 Michael van Gerwen

4/1 Rob Cross

8/1 James Wade

12/1 Mensur Suljovic

14/1 Daryl Gurney

25/1 Gerwyn Price

Night 15 Match Odds

19/10 Michael Smith

7/2 Draw

Evens James Wade

9/4 Mensur Suljovic

18/5 Draw

41/50 Rob Cross

11/8 Daryl Gurney

7/2 Draw

11/8 Gerwyn Price

7/25 Michael van Gerwen

11/2 Draw

13/2 Peter Wright

Enhanced Accas

4/1 James Wade, Rob Cross and Michael van Gerwen all to win

7/1 Rob Cross, Michael Smith and Michael van Gerwen all to win

8/1 Mensur Suljovic, Michael van Gerwen and James Wade all to win

9/1 Michael van Gerwen, Michael Smith and Daryl Gurney all to win

9/1 Michael van Gerwen, Michael Smith and Gerwyn Price all to win

12/1 James Wade, Rob Cross, Gerwyn Price and Michael van Gerwen all to win

12/1 James Wade, Rob Cross, Daryl Gurney and Michael van Gerwen all to win

18/1 Michael Smith, Rob Cross, Gerwyn Price and Michael van Gerwen all to win

18/1 Michael Smith, Rob Cross, Daryl Gurney and Michael van Gerwen all to win

Most 180s

7/4 Rob Cross and Michael Smith All Most 180s

9/2 Michael Smith, Rob Cross and Michael van Gerwen All Most 180s

10/1 James Wade, Michael van Gerwen and Rob Cross All Most 180s

12/1 Rob Cross, Michael Smith, Michael van Gerwen and Daryl Gurney All Most 180s

12/1 Rob Cross, Michael Smith, Michael van Gerwen and Gerwyn Price All Most 180s

Specials

4/1 Two or More Draws on the Night

12/1 Nine-Dart Finish on the Night

12/1 Rob Cross and Michael van Gerwen – King of the Oche Double

20/1 Michael van Gerwen and Michael Smith – King of the Oche Double

33/1 James Wade and Rob Cross – King of the Oche Double