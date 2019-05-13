Preview of EuroLeague Basketball 2019 Final Four Weekend – 19th of May

It’s going to be an amazing weekend in Vitoria Gasteiz in Spain next weekend with the final four playoffs for the 2019 Euroleague Basketball season.

There will be a three-day FanZone in the city centre which is expected to attract hundreds of thousands of visitors. Open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m throughout Final Four weekend, it will be filled with games, shows, contests and activities.

The semi-final matchups are Fenerbahce Ulker Istanbul vs. Anadolu Efes Istanbul and CSKA Moscow vs. Real Madrid. Its been a tense season but these are the best four teams in Europe and should put on a great show for the Spanish basketball fans.

Fenerbahce finished the season ranked top in spot-up efficiency with Efes in second an impressive 27 points on 22 spot-up possessions in that October victory, but only 6 points on 14 spot-up possessions in its late February loss. This is going to be a really tight match with Fenerbahce favourites at 4/7

CSKA beat Real Madrid by 5 and 4 points in late November and early February, respectively. Real has had one of the best defensive seasons in modern EuroLeague history thanks but it still looks like a 50-50 match and the bookmakers make the betting 10/11 either side so even they have no idea who will win the match.

It should be an amazing weekend of basketball and there is also the Adidas 3×3 tournament is free of charge with the winners getting a very special prize – tickets for the EuroLeague Championship game on Sunday.