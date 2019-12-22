Racism in modern sports has long been a major problem in many countries. In Wales and England, hate crimes in popular modern sports have increased by 66% for the 2018/19 season. Out of all 323 such cases reported, 230 were for racial abuse.

Countries such as Russia and Bulgaria, for example, have hostilities towards ethnicities of Central Asia, Africa, and East Asia.

Even though racism shouldn’t be a real problem in modern society, it still has a major impact on modern sports. These hostilities are evident, particularly during F1 races. Plenty of samples of essays on racism today can be found online. You can check out Tooly for racism samples or an essay to read about the actual roots of the problem and how economic and political strategies have forced this issue to become a widespread phenomenon.

The Conceptualization of Racism and the Reasons for Its Prevalence

Throughout the years, racism has been based on beliefs, institutional arrangements, attitudes, and acts that will denigrate an individual based on their texture, skin, facial features, and more.

In modern sports, certain areas or clubs are often dominated by a single ethnicity or race, which paves the way for racism. This is a serious problem that professional athletes have to deal with.

Here, we will focus on some of the most dominant modern sports where racism is rampant. One particular sport that has often been the center of media attention is Formula One racing.

This is devastating to see, especially with the current technological advancement and achievements over the years. One might think people have evolved by now, but in reality, the situation is completely different. No one has the real answers to how bad racism really is in modern sports, but one thing we do know for sure is that this issue is incredibly prominent.

We will talk about the various such examples in the racing industry and the different events that have spiked a lot of controversies, debates, and backlash. All of these events will point out the gravity of this issue.

Racism in Formula 1 Races

Formula 1, the most famous single-seater racing federation, is filled with racist controversies that have often sparked debates from the public.

It may sound crazy, but racism is still a major problem, stated Lewis Hamilton, the six-time Formula One world champion. Just before the Grand Prix in 2019, he said that the professional treatment athletes suffer from, not only in Formula 1 races but during football matches as well is despicable and shouldn’t be taken lightly.

For a while now, Hamilton has been speaking out against racism, inspiring others to take a stand.

A Prominent Long Time Issue

This is not the first time Hamilton has spoken against racism. In fact, this Formula 1 champion has often had such experiences and dealt with plenty of racist remarks over the years.

One particular example that captured the attention of the media is the remarks pointed towards Lewis Hamilton. Instead of checking out the latest results and match reports, people have been targeting Hamilton because of his race.

The first moment this issue was mentioned was when the Mercedes team principal, Toto Wolff, stated that the world’s most famous F1 driver carries scars from racist abuse. His driver was expected to be the world champion for the sixth time at the Mexican Grand Prix.

This problem has inspired many essays and samples and even urged influential figures to take action. The FIA spokesmen, president Max Mosley in 2008, issued a campaign to inspire fans all around the world to send out positive messages for sporting and racial equality. To find out more about the encouraging campaign, read this.

The Long History Behind Racism in F1

Wolff argued that such scars had left a psychological impact on Hamilton. But, they haven’t stopped him from achieving success.

Wolff also mentioned that racism has always been a common problem for F1 since the majority of the drivers are white. However, this problem is not expressed openly; it’s more of a subtle wound that affects the industry.

When Hamilton was penalized for the Grand Prix in 2011, he was asked why he believed that happened. Hamilton joked, saying he received that penalty because he was black.

There was another similar such event that in 2019 earned the Formula 1 Mercedes team heavy criticism. A poll was released that pointed out the team had staff who were picking on a Muslim employee for many years, despite working with Hamilton, who often speaks out against racism. Soon after the poll gained attention, the team fired four of these staff members responsible for the racist remarks.

What Has Been Done to Address the Problem?

Hamilton uses his Instagram influence to highlight racism issues and point out what really happens behind the curtains. His goal is to inspire people to take a stand and put an end to this issue.

At the moment, this professional F1 driver has more than 10 million Instagram followers, a huge fan base, which has helped him share this problem with many people all around the world. Hamilton’s privileged position does give him enough support and attention to raise awareness and help inspire the younger generation to take a stance against ignorance.

However, despite the growing support from fans, Hamilton believes that racism in F1 and around the world has much deeper roots that can’t be fixed quickly.

He alone can’t change it, but many organizations and campaigns can. Different activities and projects are often organized to support professional players who are subject to racism. Various promotional merchandise has been sold to convey an important message to put a stop to racism. But, it will take time for all of this effort to take hold.

Is There a Way to Solve Racism for Good?

The different activates, events, and programs are not enough to completely remove racism and racist remarks in modern sports. What can be done, however, is to inspire multiple people to take action, the same way Hamilton does.

Every sports stakeholder can participate in solving this problem, but what it takes is determination and willingness to succeed. Those who can take action to make a change are:

The media

Fans

National Sports Federations

Sport clubs

Sponsors

Government Institutions

Final Thoughts

There isn’t a quick solution to eliminate racism. Neither punishment nor one event can change how society perceives different races. This problem has deeper roots that can’t be removed overnight.

To make this happen, it’s important to raise awareness of this problem and engage more people, fans, and various institutions to take part in promoting anti-Semitism and anti-racism for a brighter future.

