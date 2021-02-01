Reed wins Farmers Insurance Open despite controversy

Reed wins big at Farmers Insurance Open: Patrick Reed won at Torrey Pines by five strokes, with ruling incident dominating news.

Patrick Reed claimed his ninth tour title over the weekend with a five stroke victory in the Farmers Insurance Open. The American fought off an impressive chasing pack of Finau, Schauffle, Palmer, Hovland, and Norlander, all finishing tied second.

Reed carded an impressive 68 of four under par, never losing the lead once throughout the final round. Of the chasing pack, Norway’s Hovland came closest to threatening the American’s lead.

Hovland made a charge to tie with Reed at the top only to follow with three bogeys in a row. The Norwegian fell away and slipped into a five way tie for second place on nine under par.

The former Master’s champ looked calm and composed as he never lost focus on what was an impressive display. However, Reed was at the centre of a ruling controversy on Saturday that may have changed the tournament’s outcome.

Controversial Ruling

On the 10th hole, Reed found himself in the fairway bunker, having hit a poor tee shot. His second wasn’t much better as he hooked it short left of the green. However, Reed believed his ball was plugged, having been told by a volunteer that his ball didn’t bounce.

He picked up his ball and placed it before deciding to call a rule official over. However, video playback on live tv then showed the ball clearly bouncing. The official deemed the ball plugged in the long grass with no penalty.

Twitter blew up with comments slamming Reed for what was then a controversial moment as he went on to make par. The American has infamously been accused numerous times of a history of cheating in his college golfing days. The 30 year old was quick to defend himself on social media claiming Mcilroy had also done something similar.

He stated that the Irishman had also taken a drop after his ball was embedded without calling an official over. The PGA Tour then released a statement quickly after claiming both players did the right thing and were entitled to a drop.

“It was reasonable for both players to conclude based on the fact that they did not see the ball land. But given the lie of the ball in soft course conditions that they proceed as the rule allows for a potential embedded ball.

Both players took proper relief under the rule 16/3. The Committee is comfortable with how both players proceeded given the fact that they used the evidence they had at the time.”

Check out the incident down below.

