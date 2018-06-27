Rory Kavanagh will be Ireland’s first ever GAIN Children on Horses Representative for Dressage European Championships

Horse Sport Ireland has announced that Rory Kavanagh will be Ireland’s first and sole GAIN Children on Horses representative at this year’s Dressage European Championships which take place from July 9th to 15th in Fontainebleau, France.

Rory Kavanagh will ride Salancio, owned by Marguerite MacSweeney

Speaking about the appointment, Anne Marie Dunphy, Ireland’s Youth Dressage High-Performance Manager and Chef d’Équipe said:

“Although relatively new to the discipline of dressage, Rory has shown tremendous natural talent, commitment and focus during the qualification period and I am delighted he will be our first representative in the Children on Horses Championship.”

Horse Sport Ireland last week announced the GAIN Children on Horses, Junior and Young Rider European Showjumping Squads as well as the GAIN Junior and Young Rider European Eventing Squads for the European Championships.