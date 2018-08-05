All 14 Irish sailors were in action on Saturday, the third day of Sailing World Championships

Fresh conditions greeted the 14 Irish sailors competing at the Hempel Sailing World Championships at Aarhus, Denmark, where a full programme of races was completed and classes start looking towards Gold, Silver and Bronze fleet splits.

After three tough days afloat, the single-handed Finn fleet completed its qualification series of six races where Baltimore Sailing Club’s Fionn Lyden narrowly missed a place in Gold fleet by two spots when he placed 47th overall. Oisín McClelland from Donaghadee SC wasn’t much further behind in 52nd overall.

The Finn class takes a well-earned rest day on Sunday ahead of four more races on Monday and Tuesday with both Irish boats competing in the Silver fleet.

Rio 2016 veteran Finn Lynch from the National Yacht Club had a fourth place, his second top ten of the four races sailed to date and lies 24th overall and inside the cut for the Gold fleet. For Ireland’s prospects for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, he is close to the top 14 by nation count that will qualify for the next games at this World Championships.

Liam Glynn from Ballyholme YC enjoyed a top ten result with an 8th place finish but followed this with a 42nd in the second race. With his discard already used for a 52nd place in the opening race on Friday he now lies 85th overall with two races on Sunday to decide the Gold/Silver/Bronze fleet split in the 165-boat fleet.

In the women’s Laser Radial event, Howth YC’s Aoife Hopkins had a good day posting an 18th and a 7th place for the day, a step-up in form from Friday that moves her to 44th overall. Lough Derg’s Aisling Keller didn’t fare so well with a 53rd and 46th for the day. Like the Men’s’ event, two further races in the qualification round will be sailed today.

The complete Irish line-up was afloat on Saturday as the 49er skiff series got underway for the four crews that had a three-race day. London and Rio Olympic Games veteran Ryan Seaton from Ballyholme YC, now paired with Seafra Guilfoyle from the Royal Cork YC averted total disappointment by scoring a seventh in the third race of the day but that leaves them third Irish boat and 49th overall.

Top Irish honours amongst the 49ers for the day went to the Howth and Skerries pairing of Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove who had an eighth and a 13th before being denied a top three when they capsized short of the finishing-line in the third race. The Dublin pair are best of the Irish boats in 38th overall.

Baltimore’s Mark Hassett and Schull’s Oisín O’Driscoll had a top ten result and lie 49th overall while Seán and Tadgh Donnelly from the National YC had two consistent 14th places after discarding a ‘Did Not Finish’ score after they suffered gear failure in the opening race.

Racing continues on Sunday for Laser, Laser Radial and 49er events with a strong wind forecast set to add to the testing schedule.