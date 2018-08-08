Both joy and sadness for Finn Lynch at Hempel Sailing World Championships on Tuesday

On the penultimate day of Gold fleet racing for Irish sailors on Tuesday, Finn Lynch of the National Yacht Club, tasted success in the Laser event at the Hempel Sailing World Championships in Denmark.

The Rio 2016 Olympian led for most of his opening race of the Gold fleet series and worked his way into a controlling 40-metre lead over the 58-boat fleet. Light winds made for tricky tactical calls but Lynch continued and earned a win that moved him into 18th place overall.

His joy was short lived, however, as the Irishman was judged to have infringed the starting-line under the ‘Black Flag’ rule along with an Australian competitor in the race which followed, and both sailors were disqualified.

Ireland’s other Gold fleet sailor, Aoife Hopkins, saw equally testing conditions on the same course on Tuesday, when the Howth Yacht Club member had her first taste of world championship Gold fleet standard. She had a 44th place in the first race while the second race was abandoned when the breeze died and she lies 56th overall.

In the Silver fleets that managed two races for the day, Liam Glynn of Ballyholme Yacht Club had a 47th place and 27th in the Laser class while Lough Derg’s Aisling Keller scored a second place followed by a 17th in the Laser Radial event.

There were strong Irish performances in the Finn Silver fleet where Fionn Lyden had 5th and 3rd place finishes, while Oisín McClelland finished 11th and 5th in his two races.