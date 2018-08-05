Confident start for Rio Olympian Finn Lynch at Sailing World Championships in Denmark

Irish Rio 2016 veteran Finn Lynch opened his Hempel Sailing World Championship series in the Laser class on Friday with a sixth place as he bids to qualify Ireland for a place in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The National Yacht Club single-hander is competing in one of three flights of 55 boats each ahead of splits into Gold, Silver and Bronze fleets next week at Aarhus, Denmark.

In his second race Lynch hit the ‘pin-end’ mark on the starting-line and was obliged to take penalty turns that left him behind the fleet and in dirty air. However, in an indication of his potential, he clawed back up the ranks to place 16th by the race finish.

Liam Glynn from Ballyholme Yacht Club had a tough start to his series in the Laser class after a bad start and he placed 45th. He followed that with a 22nd in race two.

Ireland’s Laser Radial women started their series with Aoife Hopkins from Howth YC scoring 33rd and 35th in her 60-boat flight. Aisling Keller from Lough Derg YC had a 49th and 41st in the same group.

The single-handed Finn fleet had a gruelling day afloat as the class caught up on their missed race from Thursday and sailed three races for Day 2 of the event in slightly stronger winds of up to Force 4 in the afternoon.

Baltimore Sailing Club’s Fionn Lyden started Friday with a 14th place followed by a 28th place that he discards and then a 24th. He shares the Blue flight of 45 boats with Oisín McClelland of Donaghadee SC who had a 33rd (discarded) then a 23rd and a 28th.