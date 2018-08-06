Progress for Irish sailors on Day 4 of Sailing World Championships in Denmark

Gusting winds on Day 4 of the Sailing World Championships at Aarhus, Denmark, saw two Irish sailors deliver qualification into their respective Gold fleets.

After six races in the 165-boat Men’s Laser event, Rio Olympic Games 2016 veteran Finn Lynch comfortably reached the Gold fleet after finishing races in 18th and 13th places respectively for the day. The top 14 by nation is proving elusive and the National Yacht Club single-hander will need a step-up in form when racing resumes on Tuesday and Wednesday following a well-earned rest day on Monday.

World U21 Bronze medallist Liam Glynn missed out on the cut for Gold fleet after posting his best day of the series with a 12th and 17th placing. He was just five places off the cut and will now start in the Silver fleet on Tuesday.

In the Women’s Laser Radial event Howth Yacht Club’s Aoife Hopkins matched her opening day form with a 33rd and 35th which was enough to qualify for the Gold fleet. Lough Derg Yacht Club’s Aisling Keller was unlucky in the second race of the day when she was disqualified after starting early and she slips to the Silver fleet at 105th overall.

The Men’s 49er skiff event sees Irish-interest on Monday for the final three races of the round. London and Rio Olympics veteran Ryan Seaton from Ballyholme and Séafra Guilfoyle of the Royal Cork Yacht Club posted their best day on Sunday when scoring top results for the two races. Three races remain today, with an improvement from their current 41st overall to 29th needed to make the Gold fleet.