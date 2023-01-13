Seapoint Golf Links in Louth to host Legends Tour Event in 2023

11 total views, 11 views today

Golf’s Legends Tour has announced its global 2023 schedule which features exciting debuts for two stunning links venues, in Ireland and Scotland, as well as increased prize funds.



The 2023 season will feature at least 18 tournaments.

The Seapoint Golf Links in Louth is set to host a major international professional event for the first time from June 22-24.

The Trump International Golf Links Aberdeen will host the Tour for the first time when the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship is played from August 25-27.



The JCB Championship will return from August 4-6 after a glorious debut in 2022, when a host of superstars including Ernie Els, Retief Goosen, Darren Clarke and Paul Lawrie participated, with Germany’s Alex Cejka finishing two shots clear of Dubliner Paul McGinley to lift the title.



Among the other returning highlights on the new-look schedule are July’s Swiss Seniors Open at Golf Club Bad Ragaz, the WINSTONgolf Senior Open in Germany in September, the Italian Senior Open in October and November’s Farmfoods European Senior Masters in Spain.



A new English event, the Legends Players Championship, will be held for the first time in 2023, joining the JCB Championship and the Jersey Legends in a triumvirate of confirmed England-based tournaments.

Major glory may be on the cards for the biggest stars of the Legends Tour, with the Senior Open Championship visiting Royal Porthcawl Golf Club in 2023, while the KitchenAid US PGA Senior Championship will be played at PGA Frisco, Texas and the US Senior Open will take place at Wisconsin’s SentryWorld Golf Course.



The Tour will once again close with the MCB Tour Championship Mauritius. At the 2022 edition of the event, South African James Kingston lifted the John Jacobs Trophy as the Order of Merit leader despite an impressive display by tournament winner Thomas Bjørn.

