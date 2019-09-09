Video – Semi-finals of the Irish Greyhound Derby – Saturday 14th Sept

We have video of the quarter-finals and the trap draw for the semi-finals of the 2019 BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby.

Two semi-final races hang in the balance this Saturday at Shelbourne Park in the richest race in the Irish greyhound calendar, which boasts a prize fund of over €300,000.

The quarter final action saw some impressive performances, with Lenson Bocko, trained by Graham Holland, posting the fastest time for the second week in a row, in 29.27 seconds. Last year’s runner-up Magical Bale, trained by Pat Guilfoyle, also clocked an impressive 29.35.

Racing Manager with the Leinster Racing Office, Derek Frehill, commented: “The Boylesports Irish Greyhound Derby attracts the highest calibre of greyhounds from across the country and further afield. We’ve seen an enthralling four weeks of racing so far here in Shelbourne Park and there’s now a real buzz in the air as we get ever closer to crowning the 2019 Derby winner. The event has been a ‘classic’ in every sense of the word so far and we’re hugely looking forward to hosting semi-final in front of a good crowd and a national TV audience. I want to wish the best of luck to all twelve semi-finalists and their connections ahead of the weekend.”

There are larger rewards for greyhounds winning later rounds in this year’s Derby, with a particular focus on the quarter and semi-finals, following on from last year’s increase in this area.

The semi-final heats take place this Saturday, September 14th, at Shelbourne Park and will be broadcast on RTE2 from 9pm. The final of the 2019 Boylesports Irish Greyhound Derby will be held on Saturday, September 21st and also broadcast live on RTE.

1st Semi-Final

1 DEADLY DYNAMITE

2 SOPHIES MAN

3 MURTS BOHER

4 RUN HAPPY

5 LENSON BOCKO (W)

6 BOYLESPORTS KING (W)

2nd Semi-Final

1 MAGICAL BALE

2 MUCKY BRAE

3 MUSIC TOOUR EARS

4 BALLYDOYLE VALOR

5 KILLMACDONAGH

6 OUR SURPRISE (M)