Shane Breen finishes joint third in Hickstead Derby

Tipperary’s Shane Breen has finished in a share of third place in the Al Shira’aa-sponsored Hickstead Derby in the UK.

Breen and the Team Z7-owned Can Ya Makan finished with just four faults in the first round – the same score as Britain’s Harriet Nuttall with The Irish Sport Horse, A Touch Imperious. Waterford’s Anthony Condon was next best of the Irish in joint sixth place with Cavalier Rusticana (ISH) on eight faults.

Just two combinations managed to jump clear in the opening round. Britain’s William Funnell and Billy Buckingham took the famous Boomerang winners trophy after a jump-off against Holly Smith (GBR) and The Irish Sport Horse Quality Old Joker. Funnell joins an elite group of riders who have won the Hickstead Derby on four occasions, however Eddie Macken and Boomerang remain the only pairing to win four years in-a-row.