Shane Ross is the ‘Gaffer’, but hopefully will soon be moved to pastures new

Ireland’s Minister for Gaffes, err I mean Sport, ‘Dominant’ Ross exceeded expectations at the weekend when, speaking on behalf of the Irish nation, he congratulated ‘Dominant’ Puspure on striking Gold as the 2018 World Rowing championships ended in Plovdiv, Bulgaria with ‘top of the Podium’ medals for the O’Donovan Bros also.

The Press Release from his Department congratulating Sanita Puspure and the O’Donovan’s included:

“But today we saw a performance of great tenacity and assurance as Dominant Puspure dominated her rivals in a brilliant single sculls final. Puspure has long deserved this gold. The celebrations in Cork will be mighty tonight and rightly so!”

So where did the “Dominant” come from? If one follows the timelines, it seems to have been taken from RTE Sport which shortly after the Latvian-born Puspure’s victory used the headline: “Dominant Puspure powers to world rowing gold for Ireland.”

Ross later claimed he had not even seen the Press Release as he had only read his copy later by which time a corrected statement had been issued. No doubt Heads will roll but should the first to go not be Ross himself?

As you dear readers will remember this is not the first time – and probably won’t be the last time – that Minister Ross got it wrong. At a Shelbourne Hotel reception after Ireland’s Grand Slam earlier in the year he was photographed with Johnny Sexton and ‘Rob’ Kearney only to be reminded that it was actually big brother Dave who was in the photo with Sexton and the Minister despite his tweet referring to ‘Rob’.

Quick as a flash Rob responded :

“Rob Kearney

✔

@KearneyRob

Replying to @Shane_RossTD

You’re welcome Leo ”

Indeed also worth recalling that Ross, as Minister of Transport, also accidentally voted against his own drink driving bill in mid-January. Some Minister of Transport (albeit his Department came to his aid and quickly corrected him).

He infuriated sports fans when dealing with grants as some of the largest went to privately owned facilities ,as here back on 9 March when lots of applications from community clubs were unlucky in their requests for much lesser amounts.

Shane Ross

@Shane_RossTD

Delighted to confirm that @wesleycollege has been granted €150,000 as part of Sports Capital Programme. The funding will ensure the resurfacing of the hockey pitch and will benefit the school as well as @YMCAHC

He courted controversy too at the 2016 Olympics in Rio following the arrest of then Olympic Council President Patrick Hickey. The latter claimed that prior to the Games they were on friendly terms, but as the “Irish Times” reported at the time:

“Mr Hickey said that, prior to the games, he and Mr Ross had a “good relationship” but that he later learned the Minister “never made any enquiries into my condition” following his arrest.

“I would have thought that a Minister of Sport – and I’m one of the highest office holders of sport in Ireland – would have taken due care and attention to look after a fellow citizen and a fellow human, and to show some humanity,” Mr Hickey told Newstalk Breakfast.

“But, as I said, he scarpered back home, and I was left to my own devices with my legal team to set me free.”

So let us end by suggesting to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar that a move for Mr Ross would be more than welcomed by many in the Sporting world. Come in Mr Ross, your time is up!