SHOW JUMPING – Coyle brothers complete Canadian 1-2

The ATCO Classic Cup, which features obstacles from various Championships including Olympics, World Equestrian Games and Pan American Games, saw Jordan Coyle take the early lead with Picador when clear in 77.23 seconds. He was pushed into second place by his younger brother Daniel two rounds later after he crossed the line in 76.86 with CHS Krooze (ISH).

“That was her (CHS Krooze) first time in the International Ring, she’s an incredibly competitive horse, really careful. Thankfully she just went in there (the International Ring) as if she’s going in there every day,” Daniel Coyle said afterwards.

The earlier CNOOC International Cup 1m50 at Spruce Meadows also saw success for an Irish rider on an Irish horse. Jonathan Corrigan and Loughnavatta Indigo (ISH), bred in Tipperary by Rory Costigan, finished in third place with a double clear round. Victory went to Beezie Madden (USA) with Darry Lou.

BREEDING

CHS Krooze (ISH) – 2010 bay mare by Kroongraaf (KWPN) out of Cruise Oak (ISH)(TIH), by Cruising (ISH)(TIH). Bred by Vincent O’Callaghan, Co. Clare. Owner Daniel Coyle. Rider Daniel Coyle

Loughnavatta Indigo (ISH) – 2009 gelding by Luidam (KWPN) out of Loughnavatta Sabrina (ISH), by VDL Arkansas (KWPN). Breeder: Rory Costigan, Co. Tipperary. Owner: Twin Oaks Stables, Inc. Rider: Jonathan Corrigan (IRL)