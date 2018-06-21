Showjumping & Eventing Squads named for European Championships in Fontainebleau 8th-15th July

Horse Sport Ireland has announced the GAIN Children on Horses, Junior and Young Rider European Showjumping Squads as well as the GAIN Junior and Young Rider European Eventing Squads that will compete at this year’s European Championships in Fontainebleau, France, from 8th-15th July.

The GAIN Children On Horses Showjumping Squad is as follows:

Sarah Fitzgerald – Master Holiday (ISH)

Ciaran Foley – Ballylynch Wizard

Isobel Hughes Kennedy – ESI Carvalho (ISH)

Lucy Morton – Delton 3 (ISH)

Rhys Williams – CES Cruson (ISH)

The GAIN Junior Showjumping Squad is as follows:

Harry Allen – Dis Moi Tout De Clairbois

Kate Derwin – AHG Whiterock Cruise Down (ISH)

Jason Foley – Castlefield Vegas (ISH)

Cian Harrison – Tabby (ISH)

Jack Ryan – Cavalier Teaca (ISH)

The GAIN Young Rider Showjumping Squad is as follows:

Susan Fitzpatrick – Fellow Castlefield

Chris Megahey – Viking D’Eole

Michael Pender – Casanova Van Overis Z

Lucinda Roche – WCE Falco (ISH)

Jonathon Smyth – Mulvin Lui (ISH)

Horse Sport Ireland’s Children on Horses, Junior and Young Rider Team Manager James Kernan said:

“Our three teams look very strong and our recent Nations Cup Form has been very good, we are hopeful of getting medals.”

The GAIN Young Rider Eventing Squad is as follows:

Nessa Briody – Tom Boy (ISH)

Eva Melly – Annaghmore Ardeo Beach (ISH)

Christine O’Donnell – Blessington Prince Royal

Toni Quail – Ringfort Rua (ISH)

Stephanie Stammschroer – Master Swatch (ISH)

Speaking ahead of the European Championships, Debbie Byrne, Horse Sport Ireland Young Rider Eventing Team Manager said:

“We have a depth of experience at championship level, having inherited riders from past Junior & Young Rider teams. It will be a fabulous week of competition with Junior & Young Rider Showjumping & Dressage Championships all sharing the venue.”

The GAIN Junior Eventing Squad is as follows:

Anna Kelly – Something Special VI

Romy McCarthy – Miracle

Robyn McCluskey – Rum Jumbie (ISH)

Lucy McIlroy – Major Black (ISH)

Katie Riley – Versace Biscuit (ISH)

Maresa Ronan – Superjumbo

1st Reserve – Megan Telford Kelly – Mr Chocolate (ISH)

2nd Reserve – Megan O’Leary – Silver Brog (ISH)

Horse Sport Ireland Junior Eventing Team Manager Tom Doherty said:

“I am excited about my selection. I have selected riders and horses who have shown good form and confidence as we approach the championships. We have a mixture of experienced championship riders and some new exciting combinations travelling.”

The European Championships begin on 8th July.