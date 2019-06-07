A Successful Week for Irish Showjumpers

The last seven days has seen numerous victories and impressive performances for Irish showjumpers around the globe.

Daniel Coyle’s excellent form continued at the five-star Canadian show in Langley, by taking victory in the $36,500 tbird Cup with Cita, in what was the 13-year-old mare’s first outing since last September. The penultimate pair to contest the six-horse jump-off, Coyle and Cita posted an unbeatable clear in 38.03 seconds. American Karrie Rufer and Georgine d’Auvray EC finished second in 39.93 seconds, while Coyle’s brother Jordan was third with Picador in 40.85 seconds.

The Irish Show Jumping team of Daniel Coyle, Jonathan Corrigan, Jordan Coyle and Cormac Hanley, finished as runners-up in the five-star Longines FEI Nations Cup at Langley on a two-round total of 8 faults, with victory going to the hosts on 4 faults.

Daniel Coyle and Farrell had one fence down in the first round and jumped clear second time out. Jonathan Corrigan and The Irish Sport Horse Loughnavatta Indigo (ISH) had just a foot in the water in the first round and produced a magnificent clear at their second attempt.

Jordan Coyle with Eristov were the discard score in the first round but recovered brilliantly to just post one time fault second time out, while the stand-out performance for Ireland came from 22-year-old Mayo native Cormac Hanley and VDL Cartello who produced a brilliant double clear round as Ireland’s anchor rider.

Jordan Coyle had a win on the first day of the 2019 Spruce Meadows ‘National’ when claiming the Friends of the Meadows 1.50m competition with Bold Prinz.

In a class where 74 combinations started, course designer Peter Grant had inadvertently left an option going into the final line which Coyle duly took. Thirteenth in the running order in the International Ring, Coyle and Bold Prinz jumped piece of an on-course island to take an inside track, shaving seconds off his time making it impossible to catch him, winning in 64.60 seconds.

Australia’s Rowan Willis came in second with clear round and a time of 69.79 seconds followed by Dane Nikolaj Hein Ruus who picked up both third and fourth places.

At Tryon three-star show in North Carolina, David Blake from Co. Clare was runner-up in the $132,000 Ingles Grand Prix. Riding Keoki, Blake crossed the line clear in 42.27 seconds, with victory going to Lacey Gilbertson of the USA and Baloppi in 38.65 seconds.

Kevin Mealiff filled two of the top four places in the $50,000 Boehringer Ingelheim two-star Grand Prix at HITS Saugerties in New York, including victory with Viper Vrombautshoeve Z. The Offaly rider also finished fourth with Ever D’Hoogpoort while Limerick’s Paul O’Shea finished sixth with Skara Glens 7 Pillars.

On the home front, Kildare’s Mickey Pender claimed victory in the Mullingar International two-star Grand Prix following a 16 horse jump-off.

Pender and The Irish Sport Horse HHS Burnchurch had a winning margin of almost two and a half seconds to take the top prize of over €8,000. Second place went to Eddie Moloney with Andiamix Hero Z, while Kenneth Graham finished third with George (ISH).

Meanwhile in endurance riding, Tom MacGuinness and Horseware Sasha D’Aillais won the 160km CEI3* at King’s Forest in England, while Martin McNamara also scored a win for Ireland with Horseware HLM Iguazu in the CEI2* 120km 2*.