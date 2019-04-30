Capt Geoff Curran wins opening round of the 2019 HSI/TRM New Heights Champions Series

Capt Geoff Curran from Waterford, rode the Minister for Defence’s Irish Sport Horse Glengarra Wood, to victory in the opening round of the 2019 Horse Sport Ireland/TRM New Heights Champions Series at the Meadows Equestrian Centre in Lurgan, Co. Armagh.

With eight of the 30 starters going forward to the jump-off round, Curran’s clear in 36.90 seconds saw him take the top prize with the nine-year-old grey gelding.

Cappagh, Co. Waterford’s Gemma Phelan and GRC Acapella took the runner-up spot with a clear round in 37.38 seconds, while Galway’s Jessica Burke was third with Express Trend in 39.70 seconds.

Cathal Daniels, who was part of the Irish Eventing team that claimed the silver medal at the 2018 World Equestrian Games, took fourth place with Dartans Quality Brigade.

The second round of the Horse Sport Ireland/TRM New Heights Champions Series takes place in Portmore on May 5th.