Capt Geoff Curran wins TRM/HSI New Heights Champions Series in Mullingar

Waterford army rider Captain Geoff Curran claimed victory in the seventh round of the TRM/Horse Sport Ireland New Heights Champions Series at Mullingar Equestrian Centre in Co Westmeath.

Curran and Ringwood Glen were among 12 combinations to make it into the second round. The combinations went clear again in the jump-off and crossed the line in 43.42 seconds to take the winner’s prize.

Tipperary’s Liam O’Meara and Russel Style were just over half a second slower to take runner-up spot in 44.03 seconds, while Nicholas Butler and Vimminka finished third in 44.76 seconds.

All of the top five finishers jumped double clear rounds, including Francis Connors who finished fourth with Erne Ladygoldilocks (48.26 seconds) and Peter Smyth in fifth with Roscrib de Ross (50.66 seconds).

Alexander Butler had posted what would have been a winning time with Eldorado (42.53 seconds), but one fence down saw them finish sixth.

The TRM/HSI New Heights Champions Series Final will take place in Barnadown, Co Wexford at the Irish Breeders Classic on 3rd September.