Darragh Kenny & Balou du Reventon 2nd in Longines Global Champions Tour Grand Prix

Ireland’s Darragh Kenny and Balou du Reventon took a superb runner-up finish in the five-star Longines Global Champions Tour Grand Prix at Shanghai, China, at the weekend.

Nine combinations made it through to the jump-off and the Offaly rider raced into the lead when third to go against the clock as the Irish combination jumped clear in 38.06 seconds.

Despite the excellent time set, Israel’s Danielle Goldstein and Lizziemary took 8 hundredths of a second off the target when second last to go, to take the winner’s prize.

Dutch rider Jur Vrieling was third with Glasgow van ‘t Merelsnest after jumping clear in 40.63 seconds.