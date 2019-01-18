Darragh Kenny & Billy Dorito claim second win at Winter Equestrian Festival in Florida

Ireland’s Darragh Kenny and Billy Dorito won the $8,000 Douglas Elliman 1.45m Open Jumper class at the International Arena at the Palm Beach International Equestrian Center in Wellington, Flordia.

Kenny and the nine-year-old bay gelding went clear early in the class and held the lead all the way to the end, winning with a clear round in a time of 26.111 seconds, their second success of the Winter Equestrian Festival, having claimed the $6,000 Bainbridge 1.40m Speed Challenge in a 68 competitor field in Week 1.

American Laura Chapot and the 12-year-old mare, Out of Ireland were the only pair to closely contest Kenny’s time and maintain no faults, with the duo crossing the line in 26.998 seconds. Third place went to Germany’s Wilhelm Genn on Dirocco Blue, who had two faults in 29.382 seconds.

Winning rider Darragh Kenny was full of praise for Billy Dorito, stating:

“He’s very quick across the ground and super careful so it is easy to go fast with him. I think he’s going to be a really special horse; he’s very competitive so I’m interested to see how the future goes for him.”

Meanwhile, Kenny’s fellow Irish rider, Daniel Coyle, was placed sixth in the competition with his mare Tienna, having four faults in the jump-off round in a time of 28.862 seconds.

Final Results: $8,000 Douglas Elliman 1.45m Open Jumper

1 Billy Dorito and Darragh Kenny (IRL), 0/0/ 26.111 seconds.

2 Out Of Ireland and Laura Chapot (USA), 0/0/ 26.998 seconds.

3 Dirocco Blue and Wilhelm Genn (GER), 2/0/ 29.382 seconds.

6 Tienna and Daniel Coyle (IRL), 0/4/ 28.862 seconds.